According to a non-profit, Texas women are now searching the internet for information on abortion pills as a result of the state’s new ban.

According to a nonprofit group, women in Texas are already exploring online for information on abortion pills after the state prohibited the procedure on September 1.

Plan C, which was founded by pro-abortion activists, has published a guide on its website that pregnant women can use to learn about abortion drugs and providers. A tiny group of public health advocates, researchers, and activists, among others, make up the organization.

According to co-founder Elisa Wells, Plan C’s website traffic has doubled since the Texas abortion law went into effect, according to KHOU.

“Through plancpills.org, we noticed our website traffic surge, with the majority of that traffic coming from Texas. People are looking for ways to get their hands on these medications, according to Wells.

SB8 is a new Texas abortion law that prohibits women from having abortions as early as six weeks into their pregnancies. The law has no exceptions for rape or incest, and it allows for legal action against anyone who assists a woman in terminating her pregnancy.

According to Wells, the team isn’t concerned about getting into legal trouble because they only share information based on research, which is “free speech.”

Plan C, according to its website, solely provides information and does not sell abortion pills, provide medical or legal advice, or connect people with pill sources.

According to KHOU, Wells also stated that she hasn’t heard of any online abortion pill vendors avoiding Texas.

Some anti-abortion activists are concerned about pregnant women who go online to research abortion alternatives, and they have condemned out-of-state doctors who offer assistance.

The new law does not extend to out-of-state physicians, according to Texas Right to Life, but the organization is expecting that Senate Bill 4 will be passed shortly. According to Elizabeth Graham, vice president of Texas Right to Life, the bill prohibits sending abortion drugs and thereby prevents pill providers from operating outside of Texas.

According to KHOU, she stated, “This is a very negligent endeavor by physicians in another state who are selling folks long distance chemical abortions.”

Pregnant women who want an abortion will still be able to get one, according to Wells, even if Senate Bill 4 becomes law.

“I am confident that online pharmacies will continue to exist,” Wells predicted.

The Texas bill has sparked outrage across the country. This is a condensed version of the information.