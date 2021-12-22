According to a new study, people may have’super immunity’ to covid.

People who contracted Covid after being completely vaccinated may have a higher level of immunity, according to a recent study.

Scientists compared 26 completely vaccinated Oregon Health & Science University healthcare professionals who had subsequently caught Covid to fully vaccinated patients who had not tested positive.

According to Yorkshire Live, those infected with coronavirus after immunization may have higher antibodies than those who are not affected.

The antibodies in the blood of persons infected with Covid were also shown to be up to 1000 percent more potent, leading one researcher to speculate that this could offer humans “super immunity.”

“You can’t get a better immune response than this,” said Fikadu Tafesse, Ph.D., assistant professor of molecular microbiology and immunology at the OHSU School of Medicine. These vaccines are extremely efficient against life-threatening illnesses.

“According to our findings, people who have been vaccinated and then exposed to a breakthrough infection have exceptional immunity.”

“We haven’t looked at the Omicron variation in particular, but based on the findings of this study, we expect breakthrough infections from the Omicron variant to elicit a similarly high immune response in vaccinated persons.”

Participants who contracted Covid after being immunized had never been exposed to the virus before.

They were compared to those who had not caught Covid after immunization based on demographic features and vaccination periods.

Those who caught Covid after receiving full vaccination developed more antibodies than those who were only fully vaccinated.

“It doesn’t imply we’re at the end of the pandemic, but it indicates to where we’re likely to land,” said Marcel Curlin, M.D., associate professor of medicine at OHSU School of Medicine and medical director of OHSU Occupational Health. You’ll probably be fairly well protected from subsequent versions once you’ve been vaccinated and then exposed to the virus.

“According to our research, the long-term effect will be a reduction in the intensity of the global epidemic.”

“The most important thing is to get vaccinated. You must have a solid foundation of security.” The researchers did point out, however, that the study used a tiny sample size.