According to a new study, listening to your friends could help them live longer.

People seek support in a variety of ways, like numbing pain with reality television, donning shoes for a blast of endorphins, or simply talking to a good friend. Social support has been shown in studies to not only be beneficial to your health, but it can also lower your chance of Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias. So the next time a buddy asks if they can vent or gripe, genuinely listen to them, because you might be assisting them in living a longer life.

Scientists find that surrounding yourself with friends and family who actively listen to you when you’re venting can help you build cognitive resilience, according to a recent study published in the journal Jama Network Open.

Cognitive resilience is a theoretical idea that defines people’s ability to retain their mental sharpness as they age. Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias, or disorders that affect brain function, mental processes, and memory, are frequently linked to low cognitive resilience.

Alzheimer’s disease affects more than 6 million people in the United States. According to the Alzheimer’s Association, by 2050, more than 12.7 million Americans aged 65 and more will have Alzheimer’s disease.

Listening, guidance, love-affection, emotional support, and sufficient contact were the five types of socialization that 2,171 adults were asked to self-report. The scientists next used Magnetic Resonance Imaging to assess the subjects’ cognitive resiliency (MRI).

During their study, the researchers noticed that participants who received a lot of supportive listening as a source of assistance had a higher level of cognitive resilience. Allowing people to relate stories or vent while remaining totally attentive and connected is known as supportive listening. People don’t always want advice or even a response; sometimes all they want is someone to listen to what they have to say; this is an example of supportive listening.

Researchers noted in the study, “A current Alzheimer Link research approach posits that cognitive resilience–enhancing factors—by definition—modify the association between physical brain alterations related to age or disease and cognitive performance.”

According to a study published in 2019, social engagement can predict cognitive impairment in people. The researchers looked at beta-amyloid levels in the brain, which are linked to cognitive decline and dementia. Researchers discovered that those with high levels of beta-amyloid who engaged in a lot of social interaction had less cognitive impairment than people with low levels. This is a condensed version of the information.