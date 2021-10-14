According to a new study, black Americans are five times as likely than whites to be imprisoned.

The Sentencing Project identified “staggering disparities” between the rates of incarceration of Black people and Latinos compared to white Americans in a report.

“According to the most recent available data on those sentenced to state prison, Black Americans are imprisoned at about five times the rate of white Americans,” the research stated. “Latinx people are detained in state prisons at a rate that is 1.3 times that of white people.” The analysis showed that one in every 81 Black adults in the US is currently imprisoned in a state prison, based on statistics and estimates from the US Census, the US Bureau of Justice Statistics, and information provided by several states.

Furthermore, Black Americans make up more than half of the prison population in 12 states, the majority of which are in the south. Alabama, Delaware, Georgia, Illinois, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, New Jersey, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia are the states in question.

According to the research, one out of every 36 Black adults in Wisconsin is incarcerated. In the state’s prisons in 2010, there were 4,042 Black Americans per 100,000 individuals in that racial group. According to The Prison Policy Initiative, there were just 416 whites and 622 Hispanics.

In Hawaii, Black adults were still imprisoned at a rate that was more than double that of whites. The state has the smallest disparity between black and white residents.

“In order to reduce racial disparities, immediate and focused emphasis on the causes and consequences is essential,” Ashley Nellis, a senior research analyst for The Sentencing Project, wrote.

According to The Sentencing Project, the United States is currently the world leader in incarceration, with over 1.2 million people behind bars.

Some prosecutors, on the other hand, have begun to develop policies to prevent mass incarceration, such as removing cash bail. According to the research, nine states have managed to lower their jail populations by 30 percent: Alaska, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Alabama, Rhode Island, Vermont, Hawaii, and California.