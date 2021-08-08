According to a new research, the NHS waiting list might reach 14 million people next year.

According to a recent report, the NHS waiting list in England could reach 14 million people by autumn next year and continue to grow.

If millions of patients who were not treated during the epidemic seek medical help, the number of people on the waiting list could outnumber those who were treated, according to the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS).

Modeling has been done by the research organization in order to highlight the probable scope of the waiting list challenge that lies ahead.

Last month, Health Secretary Sajid Javid warned that England’s NHS waiting lists might reach 13 million people.

Mr Javid said what had “shocked me the most” when he was told “that the waiting list is likely to get a lot worse before it gets better” in an interview with the Sunday Telegraph a few weeks after being nominated to the position.

“Hearing that number of 13 million has completely focused my thoughts, and it will be one of my top priorities to deal with because we can’t have that,” he said.

The IFS warned that if majority of the around seven million so-called “missing” patients return to the health system for care in the coming year, the amount might rise much higher.

“In our first scenario, 80% of the nearly seven million ‘missing’ patients return over the next year, the NHS functions at 90% of its 2019 capacity this year and next, and then at 100% capacity from 2023 onwards,” the report stated.

“Under this scenario, waiting lists will balloon to 14 million by the autumn of 2022, and then continue to rise as the number of people joining the queue outnumbers those getting treated.”

The IFS said that even under the most optimistic scenario, the number of people waiting for treatment would rise to over nine million in 2022, and only return to pre-pandemic levels in 2025, based on different modeling on the number of patients likely to return for treatment and the capacity at which the health service operates.

The NHS would have to raise capacity by 5% this year and next, compared to 2019, and then by 10% in 2023 and beyond, according to the organization.

Max Warner is a research economist at the National Bureau of Economic Research. “The summary has come to an end.”