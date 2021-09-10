According to a new report, one out of every three women in the US Air Force has experienced sexual harassment.

According to a new study released on Thursday, one in every three women serving in the US Air Force and Space Force report experiencing sexual harassment while on duty.

Women serving in both branches, as well as civilian employees of the services, report sexual harassment, according to the Air Force inspector general study. These stories were backed up by anonymous firsthand accounts of sexism and sexual harassment directed at women in the workplace.

Women raising children face specific impediments to advancement, as well as the negative stigma associated with pregnancy and maternity leave. Maintaining a work-life balance and taking care of family commitments negatively impacts half of all female Airmen and Guardian respondents, compared to only 18 percent of their male counterparts. Female cops were even more affected, with 70% saying that these concerns had an impact on them, compared to only 29% of male officers.

The women’s experiences in this study are part of a broader reckoning with sexual assault in the US military. Women make up less than 17% of all military personnel in the United States, while they make up 21% of all members of the United States Air Force. Within the upper echelons and the pilot corps, this number drops dramatically.

In the new report, ethnic minorities in the USAF and Space Force talk about harassment they’ve faced or challenges they’ve faced in getting promoted. It concluded that Black members of the Air Force are considerably more likely to be investigated, arrested, or face disciplinary action, following up on a previous study from December.

Despite Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin’s and service chiefs’ vows to strengthen the military’s inclusion initiatives, there was a feeling among the ranks that top leadership couldn’t be trusted to combat bigotry. About 19% of minority Airmen and Guardians indicated they don’t trust their command to deal with racism, bigotry, and unequal opportunity, but 69 percent said they trust their commanders.

In a statement accompanying the report, Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall stated that ensuring that all members under his command have the opportunity to “achieve their full potential” in an inclusive workplace was a key concern. “Diversity and inclusion are critical to preparedness and mission success,” said Chief of Space Operations Gen. John W. “Jay” Raymond.

“These inconsistencies and trust gaps have an impact on our operations. Brief News from Washington Newsday.