According to a new documentary, Britney Spears needed permission to buy sushi.

According to a new documentary, Britney Spears’ life was so tightly controlled that she was barred from doing ordinary things that most people take for granted, such as eating sushi.

Controlling Britney Spears, a film by The New York Times that premiered on the FX cable network and on Hulu on Friday, makes frightening assertions about the conservatorship that the star’s father, Jamie Spears, has presided over since 2008.

Alex Vlasov, a Black Box Security employee who was recruited to protect the singer, recounted how she was constantly watched.

He said that a device was monitoring her communications and secretly recording audio recordings from her bedroom, including exchanges with her boyfriend and children.

“It reminded me of someone in prison,” Vlasov added, “and security was practically put in a position to be the prison guards.”

Jamie Spears, the singer’s father, was named conservator in 2008, shortly after his daughter was admitted to the hospital for psychiatric assessments due to worries about her mental health. It granted him complete authority over her life and property.

According to Vlasov, the singer’s phone was monitored using a setup in which the device’s iCloud account was mirrored on an iPad and an iPod, both of which were accessible to her father and business manager for her estate, Robin Greenhill of Tri Star Sports and Entertainment Group.

According to the New York Times, “her own phone and her own private communications were used so regularly to control her.”

He claimed he was given a USB disk with 180 hours of recordings, which he was told to erase since the information was “very sensitive.”

Some of the recordings were made in September 2016 while a court investigator was performing a periodic assessment, according to the Times.

“That triggered a lot of red flags for me,” Vlasov said, “and I didn’t want to be a part of whatever they were doing.”

A previous film, Framing Britney Spears, revealed details about her constrained life.

The Free Britney movement gained traction as a result of these details, as well as her own statement in a June court hearing in which she demanded the end of her conservatorship.

The fans of the star who were involved in the movement, on the other hand, were infiltrated and examined.