According to a new assessment, the Omicron type is “milder than Delta,” but it is still a major issue.

According to a major study conducted by Imperial College in London, those who contract the Omicron variety of coronavirus have a reduced chance of hospitalization than those who contract the Delta strain.

According to The Mirror, despite the fact that the variety is milder, a large number of cases might still overwhelm the NHS.

The government has been eagerly awaiting the result, which comes after the UK experienced the highest number of daily cases, with 106,122 people testing positive.

According to a team of researchers from the WHO Collaborating Centre for Infectious Disease Modelling, the MRC Centre for Global Infectious Disease Analysis, the Jameel Institute, and Imperial College London, Omicron cases are 15% less likely to go to the hospital.

When compared to Delta patients, these instances are 40% less likely to be admitted to the hospital for a night or more.

Report 50 comprises all PCR-confirmed SARS-CoV-2 cases in England between 1 and 14 December where the variant causing infection could be identified from genetic data or through S gene target failure (SGTF).

There were 56,000 cases of Omicron and 269,000 cases of Delta in the data set.

The team did emphasize, however, that transmissibility remains high.

Prof Neil Ferguson, called ‘Professor Lockdown’ for proposing drastic measures to halt the spread of Covid, issued the following warning: “However, the reduced efficiency of vaccines against Omicron infection appears to compensate for this.

“Given the high transmissibility, health services may confront increased demand if cases continue to develop at the rate seen in recent weeks,” he cautioned.

Scientists from the Scotland-wide Early Pandemic Evaluation and Enhanced Surveillance of Covid-19 published a pre-print paper on Wednesday with identical findings.

Early data revealed that Omicron is linked to a two-thirds lower risk of hospital admission when compared to the strain that was previously dominant in the country, according to the researchers.

The findings are a “qualified good-news story,” according to Dr. Jim McMenamin, national Covid-19 incident director for Public Health Scotland, but he cautioned that “it’s crucial we don’t get ahead of ourselves.”

He stated, ” “The potential for Omicron to have a significant impact on a population should not be underestimated. “Summary comes to an end.”