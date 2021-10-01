According to a nationwide poll, these are the top 20 bits of life advice.

Following a nationwide vote performed by thortful.com, a list of the top pieces of life advice has been revealed.

The public was requested to submit things “we wish we could tell our younger selves” that “would’ve made life just a little bit easier.”

In order to inspire today’s youth, participants were urged to submit their pieces of wisdom before voting on the finest ones.

“Whether it’s to quit ignoring those red indicators, learn how to budget, or dump the person you’re dating,” for example.

Trust your gut instincts.

Don’t marry so young — live life to the fullest and travel more.

Don’t be too hard on yourself if you make a minor blunder; everyone makes mistakes.

Enjoy life and try not to be overly concerned.

Spend time studying.

Be truthful and helpful.

Be honest to yourself and love yourself as much as you are lovable.

Stop overthinking things and be less worried about everything.

Don’t wait till tomorrow to get things done.

Simply have fun and be carefree for as long as you can.

Make errors and learn from them.

Enjoy your life to the fullest.

Always be yourself.

Pay attention to your parents.

Continue your education.

Don’t be concerned about your appearance.

Don’t be too concerned with what others think of you.

Don’t assume that everyone who claims to care about you is looking out for your best interests.

There is no need to hurry; take your time to figure out what you want to do.

Life isn’t a competition, so love yourself more and be content with what you have.

The majority of the advise focused on self-confidence and self-love, demonstrating that self-expression is a common, shared issue.

Another recurrent topic was the need of living life at a steady pace and not rushing into things. “There is no rush,” one respondent remarked. “Take your time and figure out what you want to do.” “Take your time before making any decisions,” said another.

“The most essential thing to remember is that no one has everything together,” said life coach Rebecca Lockwood. “On the outside looking in, it may appear that they do, which is not the case.”

