According to a minister, the UK and EU are making headway on a cease-fire in the so-called “sausage war.”

There are “good indicators” that a truce will be achieved in the “sausage war” trade dispute with the European Union (EU) over the Northern Ireland Protocol, according to the Environment Secretary.

The UK has requested for an extension to a grace period that will allow chilled meats to be exported from the UK to Northern Ireland once the current arrangements expire at the end of this month.

On Wednesday, Downing Street informed reporters that it had received no response to its formal request for a delay and that talks between the two parties were still underway.

Cabinet minister George Eustice, on the other hand, indicated that talks with Brussels on a Protocol grace period for cold foods were progressing well.

“I think we’re getting some promising indications,” Mr Eustice said on LBC Radio. “It’s always our position that it’s best if we can achieve an agreement with the European Union on these things.”

“It didn’t make sense to just announce there’s a prohibition on sausage sales to Northern Ireland; we’re still in talks with the European Union about longer-term solutions to the broader difficulties with export health certifications.

“While those are happening, I believe it makes sense for them to continue with the existing arrangement we have in place for a few more months.”

The UK government and the EU are at odds over how to implement the Protocol, which is part of the Brexit divorce agreement that aims to avoid a hard border with Ireland.

The arrangement preserves Northern Ireland in the single market to prevent a land border, but unionists worry that the Protocol will effectively separate the area from the rest of the UK, drawing a border down the Irish Sea.

Suppliers in the United Kingdom have reportedly grown hesitant to export goods to Northern Ireland as a result of increased paperwork following Brexit, while stores have warned of dwindling shelf space.