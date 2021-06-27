According to a minister, Britain will send warships back into contested Crimean waters.

Following the incident involving HMS Defender and Russian soldiers, a Government minister announced that British warships might cruise through the disputed waters near Crimea once more.

Russian accusations that warning shots were fired at the Royal Navy destroyer were denied by Cabinet minister George Eustice, but he did accept that Moscow may have been trying to make a point by performing a “gunnery practice” in the area.

The Type 45 destroyer was bombed by Russian military jets and the sound of naval gunfire could be heard as it sailed from Odessa, Ukraine, to Georgia on Wednesday, according to eyewitness testimonies.

“Under international law, you can take the closest, fastest route from one location to another,” Mr Eustice told Sky News. I believe HMS Defender was sailing through Ukrainian waters on its way to Georgia, which was the obvious route for her to take.

Putin likes to play to his home audience, telling them, “Look at me, I made Britain go away,” which is why I believe they lied about firing warning rounds at the Defender.

“This is a very typical occurrence; in fact, it is rather common. What was actually going on was that the Russians were conducting a gunnery drill, which they routinely do in that area.

“As a result, I believe it is critical that people do not get carried away.”

“Of course, yes,” he responded when asked if the government would do it again, adding, “We never acknowledged the takeover of Crimea, these were Ukrainian territorial waters.”

“Whether that was cover for them to try to make some point, we don’t know,” he added, adding that while the gunner drill was the “official explanation” given for the Russian operations, “we don’t know.”

He told ITV’s Good Morning Britain, “Perhaps it was, perhaps it wasn’t.”

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) refuted Moscow’s assertions that a Russian patrol boat fired shots at HMS Defender and that a warplane dropped four high-explosive fragmentation bombs in its course as it passed through the Black Sea.

The action has strained already strained diplomatic relations between the two countries. (This is a brief piece.)