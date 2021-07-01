According to a Liverpool SAGE expert, four new Covid symptoms should be included to the official list.

According to a Liverpool University professor, the official list of coronavirus symptoms should be modified to assist prevent the virus’s spread.

Calum Semple, a member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) and a professor of epidemic medicine at the University of Liverpool, believes the government’s list of Covid symptoms should be enlarged to encompass a broader spectrum of symptoms.

This is also true in other nations, according to the Mirror Online, with the US Centers for Disease Control identifying 11 more symptoms than the UK and the World Health Organization naming nine more.

It’s stated that limiting testing to persons with a fever, a new or persistent cough, or a change in taste or smell will “miss or postpone diagnosis of many Covid cases.”

“As more older people are vaccinated, proportionally more younger people are getting disease, and they have a distinct set of symptoms,” he told BBC Breakfast.

“We believe that by expanding the symptom list, we will be able to identify around a third more instances. But, more crucially, we’ll pick them up a day early, giving us a better chance to disrupt transmission chains and stop the virus from spreading.”

He went on to say that the problem is making sure individuals get the “correct” test for their symptoms, but that everyone who is sick with any of the coronavirus symptoms should get tested.

“We don’t want to overburden PCR testing; we probably want to encourage more people to undertake community lateral flow testing and then get a PCR to validate it,” he said.

The specialists believe the following four symptoms should be added to the official NHS list.

1.Headaches

Headaches are frequently one of the earliest symptoms of the condition, however they are not on the official symptom list in the UK, despite the fact that they are in the United States.

When tested positive for the potentially fatal condition, 39 percent of people said they had headaches.

A new and persistent headache is a sign that you should be checked, and some studies have discovered that some people continue to report headaches even after their primary symptoms have gone away.

2.A scratchy throat

The latest figures from the Office of National Statistics shows. Summary ends.