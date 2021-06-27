According to a lawyer, the death of antivirus pioneer McAfee came as a shock to his family.

According to Spanish authorities, a judge has ordered a post-mortem examination on the remains of John McAfee, the gun-loving antivirus pioneer, cryptocurrency proponent, and occasional politician who died in a cell awaiting extradition to the US for allegedly dodging millions in unpaid taxes.

On Thursday, a court official for the Catalan region indicated that toxicology tests on McAfee’s body would be required to ascertain the cause of death, and that the results could take “days or weeks.”

Everything at the site pointed to the 75-year-old tycoon killing himself, according to authorities.

A court in Martorell, a town north of Barcelona having jurisdiction over the prison where McAfee died, is conducting the probe.

This has been like a bucket of cold water splashing down on his family and his defense squad. Nobody had expected it; he hadn’t even said his goodbyes.

McAfee’s Spanish lawyer, Javier Villalba, said the entrepreneur’s death had come as a shock to his wife and other family members, and that he would investigate “to the core” of his client’s death.

Despite the fact that Villalba said he had no evidence of wrongdoing, he blamed the death on “the harshness of the system” for holding a 75-year-old man in prison for economic rather than blood-related offenses after courts refused to release him on bond.

“Even if we were able to dismiss seven of the ten crimes he was charged with, he was still that dangerous person who may flee Spain if he was released?” the lawyer stated. “How could he hide as a world eminence?”

On Monday, Spain’s National Court ordered that McAfee should be extradited to the United States to face charges of tax evasion totaling more than $4 million (£2.86 million) from fiscal years 2016 to 2018. Seven of the ten counts in the initial indictment were dismissed by the judge.

McAfee had learnt, according to Villalba. (This is a brief piece.)