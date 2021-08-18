According to a Labour MP, Boris Johnson’s approach to Afghanistan embarrasses Britain.

Boris Johnson’s attitude to the Afghan issue has brought Britain “shame,” according to Labour frontbencher Lisa Nandy.

The opposition foreign secretary said the prime minister had “abandoned the people of Afghanistan” in a tense Commons argument.

The Taliban declared victory on Monday after seizing Kabul, Afghanistan’s capital, putting an end to the US-led coalition’s involvement in the nation after nearly two decades.

“This is an unprecedented moment of embarrassment for this government,” Ms Nandy said.

“How did we become this country that dithers over protecting the lives of people who backed us up, who stand by as the refugee crisis unfolds?

“The prime minister announced last night that we will accept 20,000 refugees, but who can believe him?

“He made these pledges before, promising to safeguard the Alf Dubs initiative and provide refuge to child migrants, and then shutting it down.”

“The administration has given us a press release; now we need a plan,” she continued.

“They should apologize to the Afghan people for abandoning them.”

Alison McGovern, MP for Wirral South, described the crisis as a “major test of our values.”

“There is a notion that, lacking a clear threat to us, the protection of basic rights of individuals in other nations is not worth any extra risk to Western armed forces, and it is that view that drives the current events,” she said.

“However, many of us in this House believe we live in the same moral universe.”

“We need to get people out swiftly, and once they are here, do not let them wait to rebuild their lives,” Ms McGovern said, adding that governments have a “clear moral duty” to act promptly on refugees.

Following the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan over the weekend, MPs returned to Westminster for an extraordinary sitting of Parliament.

The prime minister described it as a “illusion” to believe that Britain could have prevented the country’s government from collapsing after the US withdrew its forces.

Steve Rotheram

“I do not believe that sending tens of thousands of British troops to fight the Taliban is a possibility today,” he added.

