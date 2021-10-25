According to a Labour investigation, those in poverty are disproportionately affected by energy bills.

According to Labour, individuals who live in poverty pay more on average for gas and electricity than those who live comfortably.

According to the party’s research, the lowest 10% of households pay an average of £756 per person per year for electricity, gas, and other fuels.

According to Labour, this is an extra 50% above what the wealthiest households pay, at £504 per person on average, and higher than the national average of £530.

It comes as shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves warned on Sunday that if Labour won power, the cost-of-living crisis would be at the heart of the Budget on Wednesday.

The poorest households spent seven times as much of their budgets on energy as the richest households, and three-and-a-half times the national average, according to the data.

“The Conservatives are leaving working people to pay the price for the turmoil in our energy system, with the poorest being struck the hardest,” Wes Streeting, shadow child poverty secretary, said.

“Boris Johnson should be tackling the cost of living crisis, but instead, with his jobs tax and the £1,000-a-year cut to Universal Credit, he’s exacerbating it.”

“That is why Labour is urging the government to slash VAT on home energy bills for six months to help households get through the winter.”

“Labour’s plan to insulate millions of houses will relieve household stress by lowering bills and making homes warmer.”

Meanwhile, the Liberal Democrats have proposed a windfall tax on gas companies who profit from record-high prices in order to help struggling families and businesses during winter.

Wholesale gas prices, according to the Lib Dems, have climbed from 56p/therm in the first half of the year to 150p/therm and are currently at 300p/therm.

Natural gas prices had never before hit 100 pence per therm.

Serica Energy, a North Sea gas business responsible for 5% of UK supply, has already said that the hike will result in “substantial profits,” according to the party, and Serica’s share price has risen from 156p per share at the end of August to 232p on Wednesday.

Former energy secretary and Liberal Democrat leader, Sir Ed Davey. “The summary has come to an end.”