According to a Holocaust educator, the Prince of Wales has a ‘open mind’ when it comes to fighting discrimination.

According to a 96-year-old Holocaust educator, the Prince of Wales is “well informed” on prejudice and approaches it with a “open mind.”

Maria Green believes that informing young people about prejudice and thinking of “suitable examples” to help them reconsider and change their perspectives is “critical.”

Ms Green, who arrived in the UK shortly before the outbreak of WWII in 1939, was awarded an MBE for services to Holocaust education at the second royal investiture session since the country was placed under national lockdown on Thursday.

“I enjoyed the sense of occasion,” she said of the ceremony at St James’ Palace, adding, “I think the prince has a really nice touch of humanity to overcome the title to be on a normal level.”

“Everyday people are regular, but if you sit on top of something, you’re not normal since you’re on top of it.”

When asked about the relevance of Holocaust education for children, she replied, “To address that question, I’d have to spend 24 hours talking.”

“I believe you should educate people about discrimination. It is critical to teach history to children.

“I believe that individuals are biased before they come to their professors, and that you must think of appropriate examples to make them see, think, and rethink their prejudice in order to alter it.”

Ms Green stated that Charles was “conscious” of discrimination concerns and that she had liked interacting with him throughout the ceremony.

She explained, “He has seen enough of the world and spoken to enough people to be completely informed, and I believe he has a very open mind.”

“Some individuals in certain situations take a particular stance and refuse to move, but I believe he hears you and understands what you’re saying.

“I enjoyed conversing with him.”