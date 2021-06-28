According to a health expert, school covid policies should be reconsidered.

An expert advising the government has said that rules regarding Covid protections in schools need to be “rethought.”

Professor Russell Viner did not advocate for the abolition of so-called bubble arrangements, but he did say that a balance should be made between how much certain techniques may protect society and how much they may hurt children.

According to a member of the Government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), putting limits on children, who are the only group in society who are not vaccinated against coronavirus, requires serious consideration.

“We set our restrictions on bubbles pretty early in the epidemic, and we isolate significant numbers of children,” the professor of adolescent health at University College London told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

“As we move into the new school year, I believe we need to examine all of our school rules, all of our school protections, for a variety of reasons.

All of our school rules, all of our school protections, I believe, need to be rethought.

“If all adults are vaccinated – and we won’t get to 100%, but we’ll come close – and if all adults are vaccinated and can go around freely, we need to think twice about imposing limits on the one segment of society that will not be vaccinated: our children.

“We need to think about it and look at the evidence,” says the author.

“No, not quite,” he answered when asked if he was talking about getting rid of bubbles for the next school year. That’s not what I’m saying.

“I’m saying let’s re-examine all of the evidence across all of the things we do in school, and see how we can strike a balance between how much they protect broader society while also harming children.”

A request for comment has been made to the Department of Education.

Schools must “do everything possible to minimize interactions and mixing while presenting a comprehensive and balanced curriculum,” according to government instructions issued in May of this year.

It is recommended that they keep groups in bubbles and maintain a safe distance. (This is a brief piece.)