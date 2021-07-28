According to a hairdresser who disclosed her professional secrets on Twitter, we’ve all been washing our hair the wrong way.

Most of us believe we know how to wash our hair, but according to a hairdresser, the majority of us are doing it incorrectly.

Twitter user @Felicityynicole provided her professional advice on how to use shampoo properly, and the post received over 2,600 likes from followers who said they followed her advice and their hair has already improved.

According to the Mirror, Felicity claimed it had brought to her attention that not everyone knows that when you shower, you should use shampoo twice instead of one.

“The first time will wash the hair of all the oils and product build-up so that the shampoo can truly do what it’s supposed to do when you do it the second time,” she explained.

“Also, just apply shampoo to the scalp; otherwise, it will drip down the middle and ends when you rinse. Then, only add conditioner to the middle and ends of your hair, and detangle in the shower with your fingers or a wide tooth comb while the conditioner is on.

“And last, only wash your hair 2-3 times a week because too much washing can lead to further build-up and hair damage.”

Some users seemed to experience immediate benefits, as one person commented on the page, “So I saw this yesterday and decided to follow your 2x shampoo suggestion when I washed my hair tonight… Thank you so much!

“It’s amazing how much better my hair feels today! I can’t believe how much of a difference it made—or that I’m 26 and only recently learned how to wash my hair properly thanks to a Tweet.”