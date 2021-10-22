According to a group, Syria’s president has received at least $100 million in international aid.

Syria’s President Bashar Assad has received at least $100 million in international help over the last two years via manipulating exchange rates.

Bassad’s activities have benefited him, but have harmed the democratic system, according to a report released this week by the Center for Strategic and International Studies, an international public policy issues research group.

“Assad isn’t just profiting from the turmoil he has sparked. He’s devised a mechanism that rewards him more as things deteriorate “According to the report,

Syrians have been robbed of much-needed finances as a result of the assistance manipulation, which has left them penniless as a result of the war.

Despite sanctioning Syrian President Bashar Assad, Western countries have become one of the regime’s main sources of hard currency, according to the research.

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

The United Nations recognized on Friday that exchange rate swings have had “a relative influence” on the performance of several UN projects, particularly since the Syrian currency took a fall in the second half of 2019.

A senior United Nations official serving in Damascus, Francesco Galtieri, said his office got the report on Thursday. In a written response to the Associated Press, Galtieri, team leader of the Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Syria, said, “We are carefully reviewing it, and we will openly discuss it in the coming weeks with our donors, who are as concerned as we are that the impact of the assistance to the people in Syria is maximized.”

According to the authors of the study, the amount of aid lost and diverted to Syrian government coffers as a result of the national currency depreciation over the last two years is likely to be more than $100 million. The information they utilized to compute the sum was confined to UN procurement and did not include aid provided by other international humanitarian organizations, salaries, or financial support.

The findings were stunning, according to Sara Kayyali, a Syria researcher with Human Rights Watch, who said donors can no longer overlook the fact that they are effectively subsidizing the Syrian government and its human rights atrocities. From a human rights standpoint, she said that UN procurement processes did not meet due diligence criteria.

War, corruption, Western sanctions, and, more recently, a financial and economic collapse in surrounding countries have all weighed heavily on the Syrian pound. This is a condensed version of the information.