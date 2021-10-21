According to a government report, the United States must better track refugees entering the country as a result of disasters.

As climate change worsens, the United States must do a better job of identifying and managing migrants fleeing natural catastrophes, according to a report released by the Biden administration on Thursday.

According to the Associated Press, the research, which was requested by President Joe Biden, lists a number of specific activities that the US government should take to begin to solve the problem.

The government should better monitor calamities that could drive individuals to migrate to the United States, and give aid that would allow potential climate refugees to securely stay in their home nations during floods or droughts, according to the research. According to the Associated Press, the report also considers potential legal protections for refugees forced to flee their homes as a result of climate change, as well as the creation of a task force to assist the US government in managing climate change and any resulting migration.

The research stated that “policy and programming efforts made today and in the coming years will have an impact on estimates of people moving owing to climate-related issues.” “However, tens of millions of people are anticipated to be relocated over the next two to three decades, owing in major part to the effects of climate change.” See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Hurricanes, droughts, and other natural catastrophes drive an estimated 21.5 million people to flee their homes each year, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. Climate change caused by the burning of coal and gas has already exacerbated a number of calamities, including wildfires that have engulfed towns in California, rising seas that have engulfed island nations, and drought-exacerbated warfare in some parts of the world.

The Biden administration is eager to show that it is dealing with the effects of climate change ahead of a critical United Nations climate conference starting later this month in Glasgow, Scotland. That’s especially true as Biden tries to persuade senators to support multibillion-dollar climate-change measures, which are a significant component of his domestic agenda.

No country provides refuge or other legal protections to those who have been relocated as a result of climate change.

In February, Biden directed his national security adviser to begin a months-long investigation into “options for protection and resettlement of those displaced directly or indirectly as a result of climate change.”

