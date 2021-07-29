According to a government consultant, the ‘Pingdemic’ could have been avoided.

The present ‘pingdemic’ could have been avoided, according to a government scientist, if the new “test and release” system had been implemented in January.

According to MirrorOnline, more than 600,000 people were forced to isolate last week as a result of the NHS covid-19 app, and more than one million youngsters missed their final week of school.

Many people, especially company owners, believe that the ‘pingdemic’ is bringing the economy and the country to a standstill.

Professor Sir John Bell stated that there had “clear data” months ago to switch to the test and release approach.

Sir John, an immunologist and Regius Professor of Medicine at the University of Oxford, stated in an interview with BBC Radio 4’s World At One: “I have encouraged the Government to proceed in that route for some time.”

“By January, we realized we had a lot of tests that were extremely effective in this area and that they should have been deployed more widely.

“Just to be clear: the statistics revealed you could definitely accomplish this back in January.”

From August 16, people who have received both vaccines will no longer be required to isolate.

People in certain occupations may be excluded from the 10-day quarantine, with test stations set up so they may be checked for the virus every day, according to the government.

“In my opinion, we should have gone to a test and release approach much earlier and we should absolutely do so now,” said Greg Clark, head of the Commons science and technology committee.

“A lot of the chaos that has occurred in companies, schools, and people’s lives might have been averted.

“No one in government seems to be able to explain why we can do this starting August 16 but not now.”