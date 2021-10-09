According to a friend, the suspect in the deadly Maryland senior living center shooting was fed up.

The suspect in the fatal shooting at a Maryland senior living center on Friday, according to a fellow resident, was fed up with how the residents were treated, according to the Associated Press. Two employees at Gateway Village in Capitol Heights were slain in the shooting, which occurred shortly after 9 a.m. ET. One deceased was discovered in a hallway and the other in an office, according to police.

The resident, who went by the name Donald, said the gunman was a friend who had talked to him about “standing up” for the residents of the complex.

“‘Don, nobody is sticking up for these elderly,’ he said. I can’t stand it any longer. ‘Something has to be done.’ And, while what he chose to do was blatantly wrong, he did something “He informed reporters about it.

During the investigation into the incident, police indicated they would look into the management of the Gateway Village facility, but Capitol Heights Police Chief Mark Cummings claimed he was unaware of any “ongoing situations” at the complex.

“This facility doesn’t get a lot of calls. My cops do a lot of patrolling in that area. We walk in and chat to the people that live there “he stated

National Church Residences, which bills itself as “the nation’s largest provider of affordable senior housing and services,” operates 310 communities in 25 states. According to its website, the apartment complex, which is located about a half-mile east of the District of Columbia, has studio and one-bedroom rooms for “seniors age 62+.” The facility is described on the county website as subsidized government housing for low-income seniors.

National Church Residences spokeswoman Cindy Young expressed her “heartbreak” over the deaths of two staff members.

“We are pleased of our staff’s brave and quick actions in ensuring that our residents were protected and kept secure. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of our two team members who died in this awful and unfortunate occurrence “According to her statement.

Residents can come and leave without being checked by personnel to see if they have a gun, according to Cummings.

“It’s a public space. It’s a place to live. As a result, they have no control over what weapons or items are brought in “Cummings explained.

