According to a Freddie Mac analysis, the United States needs 3.8 million more homes to meet housing demand.

According to the experts, a chronic shortage of available homes in the United States has caused home prices to rise faster than salaries. Housing prices have risen dramatically in the last year, making it difficult for first-time buyers to save for down payments and forcing them to rent for extended periods of time.

According to the Associated Press, over half of renters spend more than 30% of their income on housing, which is the suggested threshold.

To assist alleviate the shortage, the Biden administration is laying out plans to build and restore more than 2 million homes, including increasing financing availability for prefabricated homes and structures with two to four units through Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae.

Millions of people in the United States are being priced out of homeownership or are forced to spend the majority of their income on rent. The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index rose a record 19.1% year over year in June, owing to a lack of available homes and low loan rates allowing affluent purchasers and real estate speculators to pay more for homes.

President Joe Biden’s concept of focusing the US economy around the middle class, a group that has identified itself in large part via homeownership, is jeopardized by the price increase. The desire to purchase a home has also influenced regional politics, with suburbanites aligning with Democrats in 2020 to help Biden win critical victories in Arizona and Georgia, two areas where new home construction has increased population.

The White House Council of Economic Advisers published a detailed study of the affordability problem and the administration’s plans to address it on its blog on Wednesday. Many of the difficulties precede the disruptions caused by the coronavirus epidemic, according to the report, because housing supply has lagged behind population growth for four decades.

Biden’s economics team proposes a variety of policy changes to boost home construction.

Biden's economics team proposes a variety of policy changes to boost home construction.

First, through a series of administrative adjustments, it plans to produce 100,000 affordable housing units over three years. In addition, the administration plans to make it easier for would-be immigrants.