According to a forensic expert, Brian Laundrie’s cause of death may never be known.

If the examination of Brian Laundrie’s skeletal remains remains inconclusive, a forensic expert believes authorities will never know when and how he died.

Dr. Kathy Reichs, a forensic anthropologist whose works inspired the TV show “Bones,” expressed her displeasure with rumors that Laundrie’s remains have been sent to an anthropologist. After an initial autopsy revealed that his cause of death was uncertain, he was given a second chance.

Authorities are likely looking for trauma that would indicate he died by stabbing, slicing, or gunfire, according to Reichs. Investigators are unlikely to learn much from Laundrie’s incomplete skeletal remains if the cause of his death did not “touch a bone,” she said. On Oct. 20, his remains were discovered at Myakkahatchee Park.

On NewsNationNow’s “Banfield,” Reichs remarked, “If it doesn’t touch a bone, you’re not going to derive anything from the skeleton.” “Many sorts of death don’t leave anything in the bones; poisoning, for example, won’t leave anything in the bones unless it’s very long-term, or if you’re gut stabbed and bleed out.” She added the anthropologist will likely collaborate with an entomologist and a botanist to examine the location of the bones in order to figure out when and how Laundrie died.

“Has there been any vegetation growth above the bones, above the items that were around the body?” “All of those factors will help us figure out when Brian Laundrie passed away,” she continued.

Last Monday, the FBI discovered Laundrie’s body in a location that had previously been submerged underwater. Authorities also recovered numerous of Laundrie’s personal belongings around his body, including clothing, a rucksack, a dry bag, and a notebook.

Experts believe the notebook could contain Laundrie’s suicide note as well as an account of the events that led to the death of his 22-year-old fiancée Gabby Petito, despite the fact that it is still unknown how he died.

Laundrie had been named the single person of interest in Petito’s death prior to the discovery of his remains. Authorities had also issued him an arrest notice for using Petito’s credit card without permission between August 30 and September 1. Petito is thought to have died in late August through manual strangulation.

Laundrie has been missing since September 13, when he was last seen hiking at the Carlton Reserve.