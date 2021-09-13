According to a federal task force, up to 2,000 families are still separated as a result of Trump’s border policies.

A federal task force tasked with reuniting migrant families separated at the US-Mexico border estimates that between 1,000 and 2,000 families have yet to be reunited, according to the Associated Press.

According to Michelle Brané, executive director of the Family Reunification Task Force, the figures are simply approximations due to a lack of specific data from former President Donald Trump’s administration.

The task force, which has reunited about 50 families since its inception in late February, is launching a new operation on Monday to help find parents of children imprisoned in the United States. According to the Associated Press, many of the parents live in remote areas of Central America, but the program would allow them to travel to the United States and stay legally for at least three years.

Finding and reuniting parents and children separated by Trump’s border policy would be a “huge challenge,” according to Brané, but the task force is “fully determined” to doing so.

“We recognize that we will not be able to bring these families back together,” Brané remarked. “However, we want to do all possible to assist them in getting back on track.”

The new program, which includes a contract with the International Organization for Migration to help with the often-complex task of reuniting expelled migrants with their families in the United States, reflects how difficult it has been for President Joe Biden’s administration to address a widely criticized chapter in American immigration history.

Hundreds of migrant parents and their children were separated from their children by the Trump administration in 2017 and 2018 as it tried to criminally prosecute those who crossed the southwest border illegally. Minors who were unable to remain in criminal custody with their parents were transferred to the Department of Health and Human Services. They were then assigned to a sponsor, who was usually a family member or someone with a family connection.

After a worldwide outcry, Trump signed an executive order forbidding family separations in June 2018, just days before a federal court did the same in response to a lawsuit and ordered that separated families be reunited. The following is a condensed version of the data.