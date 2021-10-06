According to a Facebook whistleblower, the company’s goods harm youngsters and fuel division.

According to a former Facebook data scientist, the social network’s products hurt children and drive polarization in the United States, and the company’s executives refuse to make adjustments because profits come first.

After accusing the corporation of being aware of evident harm to certain kids from Instagram and being dishonest in its public fight against hate and disinformation, Frances Haugen testified before the Senate Commerce Subcommittee on Consumer Protection.

Ms. Haugen has issued a broad criticism of Facebook, including tens of thousands of pages of internal research materials that she secretly stole before leaving her employment as a member of the company’s civic integrity section.

She has also filed complaints with federal authorities, claiming that Facebook’s own research demonstrates that it promotes hate, disinformation, and political upheaval, but that the business conceals this information.

Ms. Haugen claims she is speaking out because she believes “Facebook’s goods damage children, sow discord, and erode our democracy.”

In her testimony prepared for the hearing, she stated, “The company’s leadership understands how to make Facebook and Instagram safer but will not make the required adjustments because they have put their skyrocketing profits before people.”

“Action by Congress is required. They won’t be able to resolve this situation without your assistance.”

Ms Haugen disclosed her name in a TV interview aired on Sunday night, after recent revelations based on papers she gave to The Wall Street Journal sparked widespread outrage. “Facebook has repeatedly demonstrated that business comes above safety,” she said.

A 37-year-old data expert with a degree in computer engineering and a master’s degree in management from Harvard is challenging the social network with 2.8 billion users worldwide and a market value of nearly a trillion dollars.

She worked for 15 years at internet businesses such as Google, Pinterest, and Yelp before being hired by Facebook in 2019.

The panel is looking into Facebook’s use of Instagram data from its own researchers that could signal possible harm to some of its young users, particularly girls, while publicly downplaying the negative consequences.

According to the research, peer pressure caused by Instagram led to mental health and body-image issues in certain youths, as well as eating disorders and suicidal thoughts in some cases.

