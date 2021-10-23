According to a Facebook executive, the tech industry requires more oversight.

According to a Facebook executive, the internet industry “needs regulation” since it should not be permitted to create its own standards on matters such as harmful online content.

“Government regulation may establish norms that all corporations should achieve,” says Monika Bickert, Facebook’s vice president of content policy.

Her remarks come as digital behemoths and some of their most ardent critics convene in Parliament this week to discuss new laws for dealing with dangerous online content.

Following the killing of MP Sir David Amess in his district last week, Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries stated that online hate has “poisoned public life” and that the Government has been prompted to re-examine the planned Online Safety Bill.

“While there will no doubt be conflicting perspectives, we should all agree on one thing: the tech industry needs regulation,” Ms Bickert said in the Sunday Telegraph.

“At Facebook, we’ve fought for democratic governments to establish new internet standards in areas such as dangerous material, privacy, data, and elections because we feel that firms like ours should not be making these decisions on our own.”

“The United Kingdom is one of the countries leading the way with broad recommendations on everything from hate speech to child safety, and while we won’t agree with all of the details, we’re glad the Online Safety Bill is moving forward.”

Sir David’s death, according to Ms Dorries, could not have been prevented by a crackdown on internet harassment, but it had underlined the dangers that public figures face.

There have been calls for social media companies to provide over data more swiftly and to remove information more promptly as well. The bill should also require platforms to avoid using their algorithms to propagate hostile information.

“Once Parliament adopts the Online Safety Bill, Ofcom will ensure that all digital companies are held to account,” Ms Bickert wrote in the newspaper.

“Companies should also be judged on how their policies are enforced,” she says.

For the past three years, Facebook has been disclosing data on how it handles dangerous information, including how much of it gets viewed and removed. The firm is also audited separately.

