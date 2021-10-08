According to a diplomat, China’s warplanes had issued a warning to Taiwan’s “foreign supporters.”

When China’s envoy to Southeast Asia tweeted on Wednesday that Beijing was issuing a message to Taiwan and its “international sympathizers,” it seemed to clear up any concerns about the intended targets of recent military maneuvers near Taiwan.

Deng Xijun, China’s ambassador to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), tweeted a satellite image of Taiwan with photos of People’s Liberation Army planes. He then mentioned the 149 Chinese planes that flew close to Taiwan in the first four days of October, but he left out the additional surveillance plane that returned on October 5.

“The #PLA has given a strong warning to the Taiwan secessionists and their international sympathizers by dispatching 149 warplanes near #Taiwan island since Oct 1,” Deng tweeted. “Any attempt at ‘Taiwan independence,’ which is certain to fail, China would take all necessary steps to crush it.” Taiwan professes to be a province of China, although the island claims to be a functionally autonomous country with a democratically elected government. Beijing, which is becoming increasingly sensitive to Taipei’s international support, labels all opinions that differ from its own as “secessionism” or “Taiwan independence.” The increased military exercises near the self-ruled island have frightened Taipei, as well as Washington, Tokyo, Canberra, and even London and Berlin. Some observers were unsure whether the frequent training missions were directed acts intended at Taiwan because the planes took place in international airspace and avoided flying over Taiwanese land.

Hung Hsiu-chu, a former opposition leader in Taiwan, was one of them, saying on Tuesday that the PLA aircraft actions were not aimed against Taiwan. Instead, she speculated that the menacing military aircraft were intended for “Western military boats” that had surfaced in the nearby seas.

China, which has been on a week-long National Day break since October 1, has made no official statement on the increased PLA activities. The ASEAN envoy’s tweet, on the other hand, suggests that the activities were aimed at both Taiwan and adjacent US-led naval forces, which may be interpreted as siding with Taipei rather than Beijing.

Hung, a pro-China politician who previously led Taiwan’s opposition Kuomintang party, appeared to be referring to recent maritime drills in the western Pacific, which were carried out by American and British carrier groups alongside warships from four other countries.

On Monday, the PLA flew a record-breaking 56 aircraft into the city.