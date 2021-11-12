According to a delegate, Russia is the lone holdout in agreeing to the United States hosting the Asia-Pacific Forum in 2023.

The “great majority” of virtual attendees at APEC voted for the United States to host the 2023 summit, according to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki. However, she stated that one country did not vote, causing a delay in the confirmation of the bid.

“Certainly, our expectation is that we will move through this deadlock, that it will be resolved, and that we will be able to maintain the strong momentum on economic cooperation through APEC,” Psaki told reporters.

Russia, according to an unidentified Southeast Asian delegate, is the lone country stopping the vote from being certified. According to the delegate, Russia refused to allow the United States to host the meeting “unless certain of its diplomats are removed from a US blacklist or allowed to participate in the conference.” APEC operates on the basis of consensus, which means that all delegates must agree on a resolution before it can be implemented. The vote on the future of the 2023 forum has been temporarily postponed due to Russia’s demands and the US’s reluctance to meet them.

Aside from the 2023 bid dispute, APEC members agreed to lower or abolish tariffs on vaccines, masks, and other vital medical supplies. APEC leaders issued an unified declaration expressing their commitment to ending the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Because no one is safe until everyone is secure,” the statement continued, “we are dedicated to achieve widespread COVID-19 immunization of our people as a worldwide public benefit.”

Leaders from the Pacific Rim agreed to do everything possible to enhance access to coronavirus vaccines and cut carbon emissions, but couldn’t agree on whether the United States should hold talks in two years.

Presidents of the United States and China, including US Vice President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping, took part in an online conference of 21 leaders on Saturday at the conclusion of the annual Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum, which was hosted electronically by New Zealand.

