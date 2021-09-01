According to a defense report, China may invade Taiwan under these seven scenarios.

According to a new white paper presented to parliamentarians on Tuesday, Taiwan has identified seven scenarios in which China may justify starting a military operation against it, including a formal proclamation of independence and the stationing of foreign soldiers on the island.

The legislature received a report on August 31 that included an annual assessment of the People’s Liberation Army’s (PLA) capabilities and objectives, as well as a recommendation to raise defense budget in 2022.

Taiwan claims that it is already a functionally independent country under the official name of the Republic of China, and that no further proclamation is required. Taiwan is claimed by the People’s Republic of China, however Beijing has never ruled the island since it was founded in 1949.

A formal declaration of independence—presumably under the name “Taiwan”—is listed in the Defense Ministry study as one possibility that could lead to a Chinese invasion. Taiwan’s “obviously going toward independence” or the “delay of cross-strait unification negotiations” are two other potential openings.

Other conditions that Beijing may exploit include political or civil turmoil, the acquisition of nuclear weapons, foreign meddling in Taiwanese affairs, or the stationing of foreign soldiers on the island, according to the white paper.

China has stated that it will never abandon the use of force against Taiwan, a policy enshrined in the country’s 2005 anti-secession law, which was enacted under former Chinese President Hu Jintao’s leadership.

The successful political separation of Taiwan from China and the loss of all chance of peaceful unification are among the provisions for the employment of “non-peaceful means” to settle the island’s status.

Some of the most disturbing images of the rising military imbalance across the Taiwan Strait can be found in this year’s PLA report. According to the dossier, China’s electronic warfare capabilities may “paralyze Taiwan’s air defenses, command of the sea, and counterattacking systems.”

According to the assessment, the PLA’s “soft and hard electronic attacks,” as well as signal jamming and masking capabilities, have now reached west of the first island chain, and China’s cyberattacks during a prospective offensive would “present a major threat to Taiwan.”

China’s Beidou navigation system, which is the country’s counterpart to the United States’ GPS, can track movement surrounding Taiwan. This is a condensed version of the information.