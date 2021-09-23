According to a consumer group, the government must intervene to prevent online scams. Which?.

According to consumer group Which?, the government and regulators must step in and force internet platforms to prevent frauds, unsafe items, and bogus reviews from appearing on their sites.

The consumer advocate stated that instead of requesting improvements from tech companies, new laws should be enacted to better safeguard individuals.

According to new study published by Which?, more than two-thirds of those polled (68%) indicated they had little or no faith in companies like Amazon, eBay, Facebook, and Google to safeguard consumers from frauds or fraudulent products.

While 89 percent of those polled said they utilized online customer reviews to help them make purchases, only 6% said they trusted online platforms to take major steps to prevent the spread of fraudulent reviews, and 18 percent said they didn’t trust them at all.

As a result, the group has launched the #JustNotBuyingIt campaign, which calls on the government to hold internet companies accountable for the harms that occur on their platforms.

According to Which?, existing legislation leaves platforms with little legal duty, allowing scammers and criminals to sell harmful items and mislead customers, and there is insufficient legal motivation to put an end to these practices.

“Every day, millions of customers are exposed to scams, unsafe products, and fraudulent reviews,” Which? head of policy and advocacy Rocio Concha said.

“The world’s largest internet corporations have the power to shield consumers from harm, but they simply aren’t taking enough responsibility.

“We’re launching our new #JustNotBuyingIt campaign because it’s time for the government and regulators to step in and make these platforms take responsibility by putting the necessary restrictions in place, rather of merely asking them to do the right thing to safeguard consumers.”

Amazon responded to Which? by saying it “strongly disagrees with these assertions, which misrepresent the facts,” that it had spent more than 700 million dollars and employed more than 10,000 people to protect customers, that it was “relentless” in its efforts, and that it had developed “robust programs and industry-leading tools” to ensure. “The summary has come to an end.”