A cardiologist has cautioned that Halloween scares and pranks can harm a person’s heart, with women being particularly vulnerable.

This year, a campaign has been launched to encourage people to’scare properly.’

“When humans become scared, stressed, or excited, the body’s natural response is to pump out adrenaline, creating a surge that increases blood pressure and heart rate, potentially putting stress on the heart muscle and coronary arteries,” said Dr Ravi Assomull, a Harley Street-based Consultant Cardiologist.

“In a situation when someone is afraid, the same response is triggered regardless of whether they are truly in danger or have been duped into believing they are.

“When a combination of high blood pressure, a fast heart rate, and too much adrenaline combine with the heart muscle, the outcome is stunning of the heart, with symptoms that resemble a heart attack. Physical and emotional stress can also be triggers, and women are more likely to be affected.” M&M’s, the chocolate company, is urging people to ‘Scare Responsibly’ this Halloween, citing health risks.

Chris Hughes, a television host, is the face of the campaign. “Halloween could go too far this year, and we don’t want anyone to be fatally scared,” he warned. Every year, I’m sick of getting scared out of my mind, which is why I’m pleading with the public to ‘Scare Responsibly’ this year.” “After missing out on Halloween last year, we understand that many people are ready to go to hell and back when it comes to costumes and frights, but scaring can be a lot more harmful than people think,” M&M spokesperson Sophia Padt said. We believe it is time to scare responsibly, which is why we are on a quest to help ‘creep it real’ and make Halloween exciting again.” M&M’s is introducing a dedicated hotline to help Brits master the art of ‘Scaring Responsibly’ by providing answers and recommendations. On Halloween, dial 0800 952 0084. (October 31).