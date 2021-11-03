According to a budget monitor, the Ministry of Defence wastes billions of dollars.

The Ministry of Defence has squandered billions of pounds in taxpayer funds by failing to learn from its failures, according to the Commons spending watchdog.

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has released a damning report accusing the Department of Defense of having a “broken” mechanism for acquiring military equipment.

In a report released on Wednesday, the cross-party committee said it was “very disappointed and upset” by the MoD’s “continuing poor track record” on procurement.

The MPs demanded that the Treasury and the Cabinet Office reassess the MoD’s approach for providing equipment, citing “billions of pounds of taxpayers’ money wasted.”

“The department’s mechanism for delivering significant equipment capabilities is dysfunctional,” they said, “and public money is being wasted on a regular basis.”

The PAC expressed concern that the agency “continually fails to learn from its mistakes,” citing “many costly failures.”

They urged for greater transparency earlier in the procurement process to avoid future “catastrophes,” like as the £5.5 billion Ajax tank program, which has been plagued by issues.

However, during testimony before the committee, MPs said they were not satisfied that the MoD is “sufficiently serious” or that it can rapidly achieve the “dramatic step-change in performance” that is required.

They also expressed worries that witnesses did not promise them that they would “not just throw good money after bad,” prompting concerns that the department was uncertain about what additional capability the taxpayer would receive from the extra £16.5 billion from the spending review last year.

The committee was also concerned about “departmental witnesses’ incapacity or refusal to answer simple questions,” according to the report.

“Despite years of official inquiries, recommendations, and promises of learning and change, we have still heard nothing from the MoD to reassure us about our biggest concern, which is that last year’s lauded and substantial increase in the department’s budget will not simply be used to plug financial holes across its programs,” PAC chair Dame Meg Hillier said. Whatever we ask across the ministry, no matter what their specific responsibilities are, they all point to this additional funds as a solution to their difficulties.

“Senior MoD management appears to have calculated that, at the cost of a few grueling hours in front of the camera.”

