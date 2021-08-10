According to a BMA study, more than a third of doctors had been subjected to patient abuse in the last month.

According to a new poll, doctors who have been fighting coronavirus on the front lines for more than a year and a half have suffered a barrage of hostility from patients.

The British Medical Association (BMA) has warned of a “growing level of abuse” directed at GPs and urged the public to treat NHS professionals with respect.

More than a third of doctors have experienced “recent abuse” from patients or those accompanying them to consultations, according to a new poll conducted by the doctors’ union.

The proportion of GPs who indicated they had been mistreated in some way in the previous month was considerably greater, with 50% saying they had been assaulted in some way.

The NHS has stated that it will “not tolerate” employee abuse or violence, but a study of over 2,400 doctors in England, Wales, and Northern Ireland revealed that: – In the previous month, 37% of doctors had been verbally abused by patients or those accompanying them to appointments. This number increased to 51% of GPs.

– One in every five doctors has been threatened.

— In the previous month, 34 doctors have reported being physically assaulted.

– More than two-fifths of respondents (43%) believe that incidents of threatening behavior, violence, or verbal abuse by patients have increased in the recent year.

— Doctors reported harassment in a variety of settings, ranging from waiting rooms to consulting rooms.

– In the previous year, half of the respondents said they had witnessed patients abusing other employees, such as nurses, receptionists, and healthcare assistants.

The poll comes following a warning that the NHS waiting list in England could reach over 14 million people by autumn next year.

If millions of patients who were not treated during the epidemic seek medical help, the number of people on the waiting list could outnumber those who were treated, according to the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS).

According to the BMA poll, 64% of individuals who had experienced some form of abuse said the perpetrator was unsatisfied with the service, including access.

Patients were removed from the GP’s list in some cases, and the police were summoned in others, but in half of the cases, no action was done.

