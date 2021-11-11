According to a blogger who filmed the Kenosha protests, Rittenhouse attempted to ‘de-escalate’ the situation.

During Kyle Rittenhouse’s trial on Thursday, blogger Frank “Drew” Hernandez testified that the defendant attempted to “de-escalate the situation” during the turmoil in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Rittenhouse has been charged with homicide in the deaths of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber, two persons he shot during protests in Kenosha in August of 2020. Gaige Grosskreutz, a third man, was also shot and wounded.

On the night of August 25, “rioters” in Kenosha agitated “individuals with long-arm guns” on top of a structure, according to Hernandez. “You ain’t the police, you ain’t the police,” he claimed they screamed at the rifle-carriers. He went on to say that Rittenhouse “attempted to de-escalate the situation,” and that he was “successful” since the rioters dispersed. “Did you witness Mr. Rosenbaum do anything that kind of attracted your attention?” Rittenhouse’s defense counsel, Corey Chirafisi, asked Hernandez. “Absolutely. He was the one who led the way into the petrol station. He was becoming physically threatening “Hernandez responded with a yes. “He appeared to be attempting to initiate a physical argument with people in the gas station, telling one of the individuals with a rifle, ‘Shoot me, n-word, shoot me,’ clearly seeking to start a physical conflict.” Hernandez, a self-described “professional pundit” who works for Real America’s Voice and testified for the defense, constantly referred to demonstrators as “rioters” and “Antifa” or Black Lives Matter activists.

Such phrase was deemed politically sensitive by some social media users, especially since Judge Bruce Schroeder had barred the use of the word “victims” in characterizing people who had been shot by Rittenhouse.

Maya Wiley, an MSNBC pundit and former New York City mayoral candidate, tweeted, “This witness is continually shouting ‘riot’ and’antifa.” “The judge has allowed this ideology to be used in the #Rittenhouse trial.” This witness keeps repeating the words “riot” and “antifa.” The judge has allowed this idea to be utilized in the #Rittenhouse trial. Observing how the defense crosses.

November 11, 2021 — Maya Wiley (@mayawiley)

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.