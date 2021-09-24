According to a bartender who was robbed at gunpoint, the owner told him to “pay back” or “get fired.”

On December 4, 2020, an armed robbery happened at a pub in the western Las Vegas Valley.

The Metropolitan Police Department claimed in a statement at the time that a male “brandished a handgun at employees” before fleeing the shop with money taken from the firm, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Edward Parker, 42, who was purportedly working at The Lodge bar at the time, has now claimed that his bosses told him to reimburse them for their losses.

Parker has been contacted by this publication for comment.

On September 20, the bartender posted his version of events to the Vegas Bartenders & Servers Facebook group, which was republished by the Vital Vegas Twitter page, a popular local news and tips site.

“I was then given the decision to pay back the money that was taken in order to keep my job or get fired (TRUE STORY),” Parker wrote on Twitter.

A snapshot purported to show the Lodge payback form was also posted to a private Facebook community with 14,500 members, dubbed “the greatest gathering of bartenders, waiters, and industry professionals who live and work in the Las Vegas Valley.”

This is used as evidence that the bartender was given two choices: pay the stolen $3,937.35 in full via a “lump-sum payroll deduction” or pay $300 in “equal deductions from paychecks.”

He expressed regret for his decision in a Facebook post, saying, “I’m ashamed to report that I was frightened of losing a great paying job during a chaotic period in America and chose to pay the money back and stay employed.” For the rest of my life, I’ll be kicking myself for making that decision.

“And I felt it was quite courteous of them to inquire about the situation before asking if I was okay. That is something I will never forget.

