Accidental Pressing of Emergency Off Button Causes NYC Subway Shutdown, Stranding Hundreds.

The reason of a recent power outage that shut down nearly half of New York City’s subway system, leaving hundreds of people stuck for hours, was most likely someone unintentionally hitting a “Emergency Power Off” button, according to an inquiry.

On August 29, the interruption brought more than 80 trains to a halt, trapping confused passengers in tunnels. Because the emergency button’s plastic cover was missing, independent investigators found that it was a “high possibility” that it was activated by accident.

According to independent investigations presented by New York Governor Kathy Hochul, the extraordinary closure was most likely caused by an unintentional activation. Since the incident, the Metropolitan Transit Authority has been hit by floods caused by Hurricane Ida, which is currently wreaking havoc on the system.

To avoid future interruptions or accidents, the governor has ordered a complete examination of the MTA’s operating control centers.

Hochul said in a statement that “New Yorkers deserve ultimate faith in a fully functional subway system, and it is our obligation to restore that confidence.”

Con Edison, the electricity utility company, stated that a power line had gone down, resulting in a voltage dip across New York City, when the trains first stopped moving. Until the investigation, it was assumed that the outage was caused by a power surge.

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

For several hours beginning shortly after 9 p.m. on Sunday, the subway system’s numbered lines, as well as the L train, were down. Officials claim that the restoration of service was delayed because passengers on two of the stalled trains chose to go out onto the tracks rather than wait for rescuers.

After a power outage lasting few milliseconds at 8:25 p.m., numerous pieces of mechanical equipment at the New York City Transit Rail Control Center ceased working, the button was pressed.

The control center team sought to restore service to the equipment. Then, at 9:06 p.m., someone pressed the emergency button, knocking out power to all electrical equipment attached to one of the center’s power distribution units. According to accounts, power was restored about 10:30 p.m.

Officials blamed human error and a failure to restore power for the outage. This is a condensed version of the information.