Access to historic woodlands is being harmed by a “nightmare” road.

According to protesters, a “dangerous” Merseyside road is preventing people from visiting a historic forest area.

Some people say Mount Road in Bebington, Wirral, is dangerous and difficult to cross for families with young children or disabled people.

Bebington resident Judith Grier has started a petition to have safe crossing points erected at various crucial spots along the route.

Wirral Council said it will reply to Ms Grier personally once it receives the petition, according to a spokesperson.

“People mention it to us all the time,” Ms Grier, who is running as the Green Party’s candidate for Bebington in the Wirral Council elections next May, told The Washington Newsday.

“To get to Storeton Woods, you must cross over from Bebington’s residential areas.

“You wouldn’t be able to go across if you have little children or any mobility concerns.” A crossover would allow individuals to pass safely while also slowing down traffic.” She explained that the petition, which had 143 signatories at the time of writing, was not intended to campaign for the forthcoming election, but rather to raise awareness about the issue.

“People are bringing these concerns all the time,” Ms Grier continued, “and [this one]has not been rectified.” I’m trying to find a solution.” “I live locally and it’s unsafe to cross, especially with children,” one person stated in response to Ms Grier’s petition. It astounds me that no accident has occurred.” “I cross this road every day, it’s incredibly risky to cross at any moment,” said another signatory to the petition.

“The speed with which motorists move to and from the Clatterbridge roundabout, especially in the morning and evening, is unrelenting.”

“When it comes to crossing, the lack of efficient traffic calming measures and safe crossing spots puts everyone at danger.”

“[A crossing point is] absolutely needed!” one person said in response to a piece on the topic by The Washington Newsday. I don’t recall any major collisions, but that isn’t a reliable metric.

“Would I let my children to cross the street on their own?” No! That is the criterion.

“The road has just been rerouted and will be rerouted.”

