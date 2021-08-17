Academic fired for racially insensitive tweets sues university, citing Critical Race Theory as justification.

An academic who was fired from her advising post at a UK college after her group was accused of sending racist tweets is suing the school, saying the decision was discriminatory and citing critical race theory as a rationale for staff being fired.

After a tweet from the account of her organization, The Race Trust, labeling right-wing commentator Calvin Robinson, who is of Black origin, a “house *****,” Aysha Khanom’s employment with Leeds Beckett University (LBU) in West Yorkshire was terminated.

Robinson said on BBC One’s The Big Questions in February that he had been targeted because he was right-wing and Black, adding, “I have been called Bounty, uncle Tom, home ***** for not having the appropriate opinion.”

“Does it shame you that most people regard you as a home *****?” it tagged Robinson.

The Race Trust’s account has since been deleted, but utilizing the WayBackMachine, this website was able to locate the tweet.

LBU cut ties with Khanom after the tweet was made, citing the account’s usage of “racist rhetoric.”

“Aysha Khanom is not an employee of Leeds Beckett University and we have terminated all ties with immediate effect,” LBU tweeted in February.

“The use of racial terminology is strongly condemned by the university. We are unified in our opposition to racism and in our support for anyone who has been victimized by it.”

Aysha Khanom is not a Leeds Beckett University employee, and we have severed all ties with her immediately. Racist rhetoric is strictly condemned by the university. We are united in our opposition to racism and in our sympathy for anyone who has been victimized by it.

February 15, 2021 — Leeds Beckett (@leedsbeckett)

“I find it amusing that someone can call themselves a ‘anti-racist’ while screaming racial hatred at someone with whom they disagree,” Robinson said in a statement provided to This website. It demonstrates a complete lack of self-awareness, and I am concerned about what Ms Khanom is teaching in her ‘racial literacy’ classes.”

Khanom has since alleged that she was fired unfairly in a CrowdJustice fundraising, which will be used to fund an employment tribunal.

“LBU’s treatment of me suggests,” she added. This is a condensed version of the information.