AC Milan are dealt a severe injury setback ahead of their visit to Liverpool, as the Ballon d’Or winner undergoes surgery.

After suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury against Genoa on Wednesday, AC Milan defender Simon Kjaer underwent extensive surgery.

Milan won 3-0, although the victory was marred by the third-minute injury to vital defender Kjaer.

The Danish international tore his ACL and underwent surgery on Friday, ruling him out for the next six months.

On Friday, Milan confirmed that Simon Kjr underwent arthroscopic surgery to rebuild the anterior cruciate ligament and reinsert the medial collateral ligament in his left knee, according to a statement on their website.

“The procedure, performed at the Casa di Cura La Madonnina clinic by Dr. Roberto Pozzoni with the support of the CTS (Centro di Traumatologia dello Sport – Sports Traumatology Centre) team from the Galeazzi Orthopaedic Institute in the presence of Club doctor Stefano Mazzoni, was a complete success.

“Kjr is doing well and is ready to get started on his rehabilitation as soon as possible.” He’ll be sidelined for at least six months.” After a spectacular season, Kjaer finished 18th in the Ballon d’Or rankings this week, including playing a key role in Denmark’s march to the 2020 European Championship semi-final, where they were defeated 2-1 in injury time by England.

Liverpool have qualified for the knockout stages of UEFA’s premier club competition with ease and are expected to rest key players in the middle of the week as they prepare for a busy festive break.

Milan, on the other hand, face a rampaging Reds team that is missing a vital defender as they look to advance out of Group B.