Abuseive ex-boyfriend strangled mother in front of her children.

In front of her two young children, an abusive ex-boyfriend strangled, slapped, and punched a mother.

David Brooks previously assaulted his victim while she was pregnant and holding a six-month-old child.

Brooks allegedly attempted to kick her in the stomach, but she raised a leg in defense and was struck in the right calf.

He found out her new address after she moved home to try to get away from his abuse and beat her up again.

Brooks, 24, of Alexandra Park in Aigburth, was sentenced to a year in prison and a five-year restraining order in July of last year.

But this summer, he tracked down the victim – who has not been identified by The Washington Newsday – and committed a third attack.

On June 29, about 3:45 p.m., police got an anonymous complaint reporting a lady “screaming” at a property in Old Swan.

The victim was not at home when authorities arrived, according to the court, but a neighbor indicated she was hiding at their home.

Brooks had smashed the first panel of glass on the woman’s front door with a skateboard, according to prosecutor Paul Blasbery.

When the victim answered the door, Brooks asked if he may come in, but she refused, so he entered and attacked her right away.

Brooks began slapping her in the face, leaving a red mark; grabbed her by the throat and held her against a wall; and then punched her in the back, causing bruising and scratching, according to Mr Blasbery.

“He then threatened to get some pals down and set her house on fire,” the prosecution added.

Mr Blasbery said the 20-year-old woman “luckily” pulled him outside and locked the door behind him.

The mother received an email from Instagram on July 13 informing her of unread messages.

Mr Blasbery claimed that she received multiple messages from Brooks, who was “apologizing and telling her that he loved her,” according to Mr Blasbery.

Brooks tried to video call the victim on Instagram, but she blocked him, so the victim captured screenshots.

Brooks admitted to sending the messages and attempting to call his ex on Instagram when he was arrested and questioned by police.

He claimed he was merely expressing regret. “The summary has come to an end.”