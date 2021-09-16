Abu Walid, the ISIS leader suspected of being behind the attack on US troops, was killed by a drone strike.

Adnan Abu Walid al-Sahrawi, the commander of the Islamic State in the Greater Sahara militant group (ISGS), was killed in a drone strike in southern Mali last month, according to French authorities. ISGS is believed to be responsible for attacks on US troops.

The French-led operation, which included armed personnel from the United States, the European Union, Mali, and Nigeria, hit al-Sahrawi on a motorcycle last month, though his death was not confirmed until recently. The French government refused to say how his identification was confirmed.

Al-Sahrawi is suspected of directing or overseeing attacks on US troops, French charity workers, and 2,000 to 3,000 African civilians, predominantly Muslim. The French government labeled him the region’s “enemy No. 1,” and President Emmanuel Macron declared it a “great triumph.”

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Experts described the announcement as “historic” and “good news” for states fighting violent extremists, but cautioned that ISGS might find a new head and that the potential of jihadist violence remains high.

“In the short term, Al-killing Sahrawi’s will most certainly disrupt ISGS operations. However, the extremist organization is unlikely to be permanently crippled, according to Alexandre Raymakers, a senior Africa analyst at risk intelligence firm Verisk Maplecroft.

Despite the fact that Al-elimination Sahrawi’s had been a top priority for the French military, he called Operation Barkhane a “tactical success,” noting that the jihadist group has continued to expand its footprint in the Sahel despite the loss of several senior leaders to French military operations over the years.

“This only strengthens our will to fight terrorism with our Sahel colleagues, as well as our American and European partners,” French Defense Minister Florence Parly told reporters in Paris. “We are not going to quit the Sahel.”

According to Parly, intelligence gained from the capture of ISGS militants earlier this year allowed France to zero down on specific regions where Al-Sahrawi would hide.

He was riding a motorcycle with another person when they were targeted by a drone strike near the Niger border in the Dangalous Forest on August 17, one of numerous airstrikes in the region in mid-August, according to Thierry Burkhard, France’s military chief of staff.

After that, France dispatched a team of 20 special ground forces to the area to do verification. This is a condensed version of the information.