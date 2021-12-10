Abu-Ali Abdur’Rahman is released from death row 34 years after he was sentenced to death.

A Tennessee inmate’s resentencing, which got him off death row, will not be challenged. Judge Monte Watkins reversed Abu-Ali Abdur’Rahman’s conviction for a 1987 murder this month, citing evidence that the jury was improperly picked owing to bigotry. Attorney General Herbert Slatery, who had planned to challenge the throwing, reversed his decision on Friday.

“My office has examined the court’s order, and we have serious doubts about its legitimacy,” Slatery wrote to Nashville District Attorney Glenn Funk in his decision. “Despite these concerns, we have decided not to appeal, in part because we believe it would be unfair to subject Mr. Abdur’Rahman’s sentence to further uncertainty.” Slatery, on the other hand, will continue to keep a careful eye on the situation. He had previously attempted to overturn Abdur’Rahmen’s case being dismissed in 2019 after presenting evidence that the jury pool was racially biased. The Nashville Tennessean reports that black jurors were illegally excluded from his jury in order to maintain an all-white jury.

“Although we have decided not to appeal this order,” Slatery said in a statement, “we will continue to watch all attempts to improperly amend or vacate final judgments” and “will take whatever action is necessary and appropriate to ensure that the law is obeyed.”

Due to the stabbing death of Patrick Daniels, Abdur’Rahmen pleaded guilty and was sentenced to death. Norma Jean Norman was stabbed as well, but she lived. He’d previously admitted to attempted murder and armed robbery.

Abdur’Rahmen was supposed to be put to death in 2002. However, it was canceled indefinitely just days before his scheduled execution. Due to the resentencing, he will now spend the remainder of his life in jail but will not be sentenced to death. Pervis Payne’s death sentence was annulled in November due to his mental condition, and he is currently awaiting resentencing.

Norman’s two little children, Katrina and Shawant to, were gathered in a back bedroom throughout the stabbing.

Abdur’Rahman’s lawyers eventually reached an agreement with Funk to lessen his sentence in exchange for Abdur’Rahman agreeing to forego any further appeals.

Watkins, on the other hand, did not have the authority to change Abdur'Rahman's sentence, according to Slatery.