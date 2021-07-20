‘Absolutely lovely’ from Home Bargains Customers looking for a £7 lamp are keen to find one.

After seeing one of Home Bargains’ newest releases online this week, shoppers said they’ll be looking for it in their local stores.

Home Bargains uses its social media streams to keep customers up to know on new things, and it recently featured a new lamp.

While some customers hailed the battery-operated lamp as “beautiful,” others tagged their friends and asked them to look for it at the store.

Primark customers are enamored with a new ‘gorgeous’ outfit that is a ‘must have.’

“Note to self: yes, you deserve to get yourself a gorgeous light like this,” Home Bargains said under a photo of the product, which was initially shared by @no30 winchester. There’s no such thing as too many gorgeous lamps, especially when they’re only £6.99 and come in a variety of colors.”

Instagram

Shoppers were quick to convey their enthusiasm for the goods beneath the popular post, which received over 2,800 likes and numerous comments.

One customer commented in the comments, “Need!!!!” while another, “Looks quite cute.”

“Just bought a blue/green one,” stated a third. Absolutely stunning.”

“Omg I love, might get one for my bedroom x,” commented a fourth, while a fifth exclaimed, “Want!!! It also comes in a variety of colors.”

“Omg I adore this,” wrote a sixth.

The £6.99 lamp is now available in a variety of colors. Here’s where you can find a Home Bargains near you.