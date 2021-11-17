‘Absolutely incredible,’ said a Liverpool defender who has yet to start a Premier League game this season.

Wales’ group qualification campaign for the 2022 World Cup came to a close with Neco Williams continuing his outstanding form.

Wales gained a crucial point against Belgium thanks to Kieffer Moore’s first-half goal, giving Rob Page’s side a home World Cup play-off semi-final tie.

At the Cardiff City Stadium, Man City’s Kevin De Bruyne gave Roberto Martinez’s side the lead before Moore restored parity 13 minutes before the break.

While Liverpool’s Williams came close to winning it for Page’s team, his curving shot was expertly parried by Belgium goalkeeper Koen Casteels.

Wales fans, on the other hand, were eager to applaud the Reds full-back after the encounter, with Page claiming Williams has progressed to a new level in recent weeks.

He stated, ” “But take a defensive look at us as well. Ben Davies is fantastic, and Joe Rodon isn’t playing for his club, but he dons the Welsh jersey and shows up for us. And Neco Williams has taken his game to a whole new level in the last few games.” Williams has only played three times for Liverpool this season in all competitions, although he did contribute an assist in the Reds’ 5-0 thumping of Watford last month.

He also had a man-of-the-match performance in the Carabao Cup against Preston North End, helping his side to a 2-0 victory and a place in the quarter-finals.

Williams said after the game at Deepdale that he would be willing to ‘play anywhere’ under Jurgen Klopp.

He stated, ” “I thought I had the energy in the first half, and I was playing as high as I could, so I’m delighted to play wherever the gaffer [Klopp] puts me. He can play me as a striker or a goalkeeper; I’ll play in either position.”