‘Absolute filth’ snatches presents from a charity intended for ‘children in need.’

A thief targeted a ‘disgusted’ charity and took toy contributions from them only days before Christmas.

The Halton Christmas Toy Appeal had collected items for the area’s most needy children, including Lego and remote control cars.

However, only days before Christmas, on Sunday, December 19, a burglar broke into a garage in Widnes where the gifts were housed.

The charity launched a CCTV appeal on Facebook in the hopes of apprehending the perpetrator.

According to a charity representative, “Unfortunately, the police arrived at around 2 a.m. tonight after a neighbor reported witnessing someone attempting to gain entry to my property.

“They had obtained access to my back garden, where the toys for the toy appeal were kept. They had removed some toys, according to a thorough investigation.” They also stated: “It’s an understatement to say I’m disgusted and saddened that someone would come to rob toys meant for children who have nothing.

“What kind of trash would do such a thing? The worst part was that they knew exactly what they were looking for. The cops are looking at video footage of this individual.

“I’m sad and upset. I’ll keep everyone updated as soon as I have more information. Forensics arrived this morning, and I’ll find out what was taken. Scum, scum, scum, scum, scum, scum, scum, s” Police have stated that they are investigating the incident and are asking for help from the public.

The man that attacked the store is described as being between 5″ and 8′ tall, with a slender physique.

At the time of the offense, he was wearing a light-colored baseball cap, a black hoodie, and dark-colored pants.

Sergeant Gary McClatchey, a detective, said: “To sink so low as to steal toys intended for some of our community’s most vulnerable children is abhorrent, and we are dedicated to doing everything we can to find the perpetrator.

“Halton Toy Appeal volunteers have been working nonstop to collect all of the gifts, and they are heartbroken that they have been singled out.

“Enquiries into the incident are ongoing, and I would want to make an appeal.”

The summary comes to a conclusion.”