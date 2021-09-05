About 100 Americans remain in Afghanistan, according to the White House, while the Taliban stalls planes carrying evacuees.

According to White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain, roughly 100 Americans remain in Afghanistan, despite reports that the Taliban had delayed multiple flights attempting to transfer individuals from the country.

Klain said in an interview with CNN’s State of the Union Sunday that the White House communicates with all of the Americans identified in Afghanistan on a “regular basis,” and that those who want to return home will be given the chance.

“Obviously, we’re hoping that the Qataris will be able to restore aviation service out of Kabul in the coming days. And, if they do, we’ll surely look into whether or not Americans can fly on those planes. We’ll figure out a method to get them out of Afghanistan—the ones who want to leave,” he said.

“Many of them have family members, and many of them want to stay,” Klain added. “Those that want to leave, we will get them out.”

Klain’s comments come on the same day that the Associated Press reported that the Taliban had blocked at least four flights that were scheduled to evacuate hundreds of people from the airport in Mazar-e-Sharif, the country’s fourth largest city, for days.

Officials at the airport told the Associated Press that the passengers are mostly Afghans who do not have passports or visas to leave the country, but many of them work for companies that are aligned with the US and German forces.

On the other hand, Texas Representative Michael McCaul, the top Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, contradicted himself on Sunday, indicating that the planes include American people held hostage by the Taliban “for demands.”

McCaul told Chris Wallace on Fox News Sunday that six planes had been unable to leave the airport due to the Taliban’s demands for “more and more, whether it be cash or credibility as the government of Afghanistan.”

“This is actually developing into a hostage situation, Chris,” McCaul said, adding that they will not let American people to leave until they have full recognition from the US.

Those who have been unable to leave are awaiting developments on their evacuation, according to AP sources. This is a condensed version of the information.