Abortions in the United States are on the rise, according to a CDC report, but a large swath of national data is missing.

Abortions in the United States appear to be on the rise, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but officials cautioned that the data is inadequate.

Despite numerous states’ efforts to prevent abortions, the Associated Press reported that while abortion rates in 2017 hit their lowest level since 1973, there have been minor rises in the numbers over the past two years.

The latest available abortion data is shown in the CDC report. In 2018, the numbers increased by 1%, then increased by 2% in 2019. The number of abortions per 1,000 women of childbearing age increased by 1% that year.

The CDC cautioned that because the data is based on voluntary reporting, it should be viewed with caution. It also excludes statistics from three states, including California, the most populous state in the country.

According to the Associated Press, the Guttmacher Institute, a New York-based nonprofit research organization that promotes abortion rights, this suggests that up to 30% of abortions in the United States may have gone undetected in the data. The CDC is also concerned that some states may be undercounted significantly.

Every three years, the Guttmacher Institute performs a study of all abortion providers in the United States. Despite the CDC’s data gaps, Rachel Jones, the project’s chief researcher, told the Associated Press that the CDC and the institute’s studies have previously indicated similar trends. The next survey from the institute will be released next year.

Births in the United States have been reducing for more than a decade, implying that both births and abortions have been declining for years.

Abortions may be on the rise recently, which is surprising given recent attempts in many jurisdictions to ban abortions.

“This is a wonderful trend if it means more people are having access to care when they need it,” Jones added.

She believes that an increase could be linked to birth control availability and use, as well as whether or not more individuals are having sex.

In total, about 630,000 abortions were reported to the CDC in 2019. The abortion rate was 11.4 per 1,000 women between the ages of 15 and 44. In that year, surgical abortions accounted for 56 percent of recorded abortions, while the so-called abortion pill accounted for 44 percent.

