‘Abortion Is Homicide,’ says one woman. While urging compassion for politicians like Biden, the Pope says.

The Vatican’s position is unequivocal: “Abortion is homicide,” Pope Francis declared on Wednesday. However, the Catholic leader urged legislators to have compassion for those who favor abortion rights.

Pope Francis, 84, was adamant in his conviction that abortion should be regarded as murder when speaking to reporters on a flight back to Rome from Slovakia. His remarks were in response to a question about whether Catholic politicians such as US President Joe Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi should be allowed to take Communion if they support abortion rights.

He stated, “The problem of abortion is more than a problem; abortion is murder.” “From a scientific standpoint, it’s a human life. That is what we learn in school. Is it, however, appropriate to use it to solve a problem? And this is why the Catholic Church is so tight on this issue: tolerating it is like supporting daily murder.”

According to CBN News, the pope also declared that an embryo is “a human life” and that “abortion is homicide.” Pope Francis also lauded Catholic involvement in the fight against abortion.

He did, however, urge Catholic bishops to treat politicians who favor the medical treatment with “compassion and gentleness,” rather than condemning them.

Pope Francis did not react directly to a reporter’s question regarding withholding communion from politicians who support abortion rights, but he did say that he has never denied anyone the Eucharist. He went on to say that he has never given Communion to someone who supports abortion rights, but that he did give it to an old woman who afterwards claimed to be Jewish.

There has been a discussion among US bishops about refusing communion since at least 2004, but especially since the last election. According to the Associated Press, the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops agreed in June to form a committee to prepare a statement on what Communion means in the life of the church, which will be presented for discussion during an in-person meeting in November.

However, Francis emphasized that Catholic priests should not offer Communion to anyone who does not share the church’s views, such as someone who has fallen away from the faith despite being baptized or who practices another religion, such as Judaism.

The White House has referred to Biden as a “devout Catholic,” but he has already stated that he disagrees. This is a condensed version of the information.