Abortion after rape was the “hardest decision” Cori Bush has ever made, she tells a House committee.

As lawmakers and leaders sought to formulate a response to a wave of abortion-limiting legislation emerging in conservative states, Missouri Representative Cori Bush told a House committee that seeking an abortion was the “hardest decision” she’d ever made, according to the Associated Press. Bush was one of three Democratic members of Congress who spoke before the House Committee on Oversight Reform on Thursday about their personal experiences.

The hearing took place just weeks after Texas lawmakers passed a severe abortion ban after six weeks, with no exceptions for pregnancies caused by rape or incest. Bush revealed at the hearing that she was assaulted while on a religious youth trip, prompting her to seek an abortion, according to the Associated Press.

“Choosing to have an abortion was the most difficult decision I had ever made, but I felt it was the correct option for me at 18 years old,” Bush added.

Representative Barbara Lee of California told how she fell pregnant as a teenager and had a “back-alley” abortion in Mexico. Representative Pramila Jayapal of Washington also spoke, stating that she decided to have the operation after learning that her pregnancy might endanger both her and the baby, according to the Associated Press.

Meanwhile, a federal appeals court in Missouri is debating the legality of a Missouri statute that prohibits abortions after eight weeks of pregnancy, with no exceptions for rape or incest. In addition, the United States Supreme Court will hear arguments in December on a Mississippi statute that would prohibit abortion beyond 15 weeks of pregnancy.

The hearing also considered what the federal government may do to ensure that women have access to abortions. Ending the Hyde Amendment, which prohibits the government from paying most abortions, and establishing a statute guaranteeing a woman’s right to an abortion are two options. Last Thursday, the House passed the bill, but Republican opposition in the Senate would virtually surely kill it.

The majority of Americans support abortion rights, according to Committee Chairwoman Carolyn B. Maloney, a Democrat from New York.

“However, with a hostile Supreme Court, extreme state governments are bulldozing straight through fundamental rights,” Maloney warned.

Representative James Comen of Kentucky, a Republican, believes the oversight committee should concentrate on concerns with.